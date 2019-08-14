Do you want to look 10 to 15 years younger with a simple procedure? The Natural Place Med Spa has the Q Switch Fractional Laser that takes care of wrinkles, scars, tightening and pigment lesions. It can also be used for tattoo removal and stretch marks. All with little, to no, downtime. Watch the segment to see the before and after pictures and see how one client had such great results she ditched her makeup. Call 303-404-0255 or go to MedSpaBroomfield.com for more information. Get three consecutive treatments for $1,500 or choose one area for $500.AlertMe
Q-Switch Fractional Laser – The Natural Place
-
The Natural Place
-
No more double chin
-
Slimmer Chin & More Defined Jawline
-
Melt that double chin
-
Make that Double Chin Disappear!
-
-
Melt the fat under your chin
-
Get Rid of Your Double Chin for Good!
-
Get Rid of that Double Chin for GOOD!
-
Eliminate the Double Chin with Kybella – Ageless Expressions Medspa
-
Slim down that chin
-
-
Buy One CoolSculpting Treatment – Get One Half Price
-
Slim Down & Enter Chance to Win FitCation to Bali
-
Colorado Parks and Wildlife using dogs to help reinforce bears’ fear of humans