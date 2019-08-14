× Pedestrian struck, killed by A Line train in Stapleton

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an RTD A Line train in Stapleton Wednesday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Quebec Street and Smith Road. Quebec was closed in both directions.

The name, age and gender of the person killed have not been released.

The area is about one half-mile west of the Central Park Station, where two people were hit and killed by A Line trains in two days in April.