Pedestrian struck, killed by A Line train in Stapleton

Posted 11:09 pm, August 14, 2019, by

The scene of a train vs. pedestrian crash in Stapleton.

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an RTD A Line train in Stapleton Wednesday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Quebec Street and Smith Road. Quebec was closed in both directions.

The name, age and gender of the person killed have not been released.

The area is about one half-mile west of the Central Park Station, where two people were hit and killed by A Line trains in two days in April.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.