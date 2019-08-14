Northern Colorado car dealerships suffer hail damage in Tuesday night storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DACONO, Colo. — Car dealerships north of Denver were slammed by large hail during Tuesday night’s severe weather. At Interstate Ford in Dacono, roughly 300 vehicles were hit by hail.

“We showed up to huge hail,” said Stacia Shane of Interstate Ford.

Shane says every vehicle on the lot was hammered overnight. There are plenty of dented cars, parts scattered on the pavement and broken windshields.

“This is the worst we’ve ever seen it here,” Shane said. “This is catastrophic for us.”

Individual customers are also victims. Domenick Noffsinger of Brighton just needed a new key made for his car— requiring him to leave it overnight at Interstate Ford.

“It sucks,” he said. “I wasn’t prepared for nothing like this. The windshield is all jacked up.”

The punch came just as the dealership was making a comeback from the last hail storm in June.

Hail sales are expected to be back.

Stevinson Lexus of Frederick, Stapp Interstate Toyota and Rickenbaugh Infiniti have also reported hail damage.