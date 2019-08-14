Littleton man who died during Steamboat Springs mountain bike race suffered heart attack

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities have determined that a 45-year-old man who died during a mountain bike race last weekend suffered a heart attack.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that Andrew Balika, of Littleton, collapsed about 2:30 p.m. Saturday during the 50-mile Steamboat Stinger mountain bike race in a remote area of Emerald Mountain.

Authorities say Balika had stopped to rest on a bench near an aid station and was talking to a race coordinator when he fell over. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg said an autopsy performed Monday concluded that Balika was the victim of a “sudden cardiac death.”