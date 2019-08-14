Lafayette woman dies on Colorado Trail after tree falls on tent

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. — A 56-year-old Lafayette woman died on the Colorado Trail after a tree fell on her tent late Monday, the San Juan County Sheriff’s office said.

The incident happened just under Grizzly Peak, northwest of Engineer Mountain between Rico and Telluride in southwest Colorado.

“This a shockingly stark reminder that no matter how safe your actions, the mountains are inherently dangerous,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said three female hikers were in the tent when the tree fell.

Beth Skelley of Lafayette died as a result of her injuries. The other two hikers are safe and well, the sheriff’s office said.

Search and rescue crews from San Juan and La Plata counties responded to the scene Monday night, and a Flight for Life helicopter was called for support.

Attempts to revive Skelley were unsuccessful. Crews moved her remains out of the area Tuesday.