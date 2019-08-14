× Huge hailstone that fell in eastern Colorado Tuesday smashes all-time state record

KIT CARSON COUNTY, Colo. — A massive hailstone that fell in eastern Colorado on Tuesday was the largest ever recorded in the state.

The hailstone fell northwest of Bethune in Kit Carson County. It was 4.83 inches in diameter when it was measured, according to the Colorado Climate Center.

The previous state record for a hailstone was 4.5 inches in diameter.

The Colorado Climate Center said that photos show the hailstone was even larger when it fell because there was a roughly 30-minute period between when it hit the ground and when it was put in the freezer.

“We will consider all information to establish ‘final’ values, but it’s clear that this will be a new record for Colorado!” the Colorado Climate Center said via Twitter.

Our NWS partners were doing most of the picture-taking (and we'll have those to share soon), bit here's an ok quality video screen cap. pic.twitter.com/DdgCVAqqTH — ColoClimateCenter (@ColoradoClimate) August 14, 2019

Strong storms have battered the eastern Plains this week. There were several reports of tornadoes and large hail both Monday and Tuesday.

More severe weather is expected Wednesday, particularly in northeast Colorado.