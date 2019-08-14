× Hickenlooper expected to end 2020 bid on Thursday

DENVER — John Hickenlooper is expected to end his presidential campaign Thursday, a source close to the former Colorado governor confirmed to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Hickenlooper joined the race in March. Since then, he has struggled to garner significant support.

However, in June, both he and Sen. Michael Bennet managed to qualify for the first Democratic debate.

Hickenlooper participated in the second Democratic debate on CNN in late July as well.

He largely presented himself as a moderate candidate by vocally opposing democratic socialism and the Green New Deal.

Many had urged Hickenlooper to drop out of the presidential race and instead challenge Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020. It is unknown whether Hickenlooper will run for Senate.

Hickenlooper, 67, served as Denver’s mayor from 2003 to 2011. He was Colorado’s governor from 2011 until January 2019, when Gov. Jared Polis took office.