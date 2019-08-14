Gravel pit could be unexpected neighbor to new Longmont subdivision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Some residents of a brand-new Longmont subdivision are concerned after they learned a gravel mine could soon be built nearby.

People who live at Harvest Junction say the developers did not tell them the empty pastures next to their homes could at some point be filled with tractors digging a mine.

"I wasn’t happy. I’m pretty sure both of the developers must have been aware of this but they never said anything to the home buyers," resident Karl Weaver said.

The city of Longmont says 17 years ago, a permit was granted to build a 245-acre gravel mine in the area. The city also told FOX31 public hearings were held before issuing the permit.

However, that was long before Richmond American Homes and Meritage began building homes nearby.

"I’m concerned about the dust and the trucks. It wouldn’t go through the neighborhood but still there would be trucks running around," Weaver said.

"We are collaborating with the other homebuilder to ensure disclosures for the upcoming PUD (Planned Unit Development) are clear. The city has clear measures in place to minimize the project’s impact on the surrounding neighborhoods," Meritage Spokesman Brent Anderson said.

The question is: does the law require developers to notify potential homeowners of possible projects like gravel pits?

"It just depends on what the seller knew and what the buyer knew and the answer in this situation could be different for every single homeowner," real estate attorney Merc Pittinos said.

He says prospective home buyers should investigate if there is open space next to a home in which they are interested.

Richmond American Homes did not return our request for a comment.

It’s not clear if and when a gravel mine will be built.

Below is the full statement from Anderson:

“Meritage Homes is proud of the relationships we build with each of our buyers so they can build their perfect home and live with peace of mind. We take the recent concerns related to our Harvest Junction neighborhood in Longmont seriously, and are collaborating closely with the other homebuilder in the community to ensure the disclosures for the upcoming Longmont PUD are clear. The project fits into the city’s long-term plan to create wetlands and trails that will add more outdoor amenities to the area, and the city has clear measures in place to minimize the project’s impact on the surrounding neighborhoods. Meritage Homes will also take proactive steps to follow up with its buyers who are currently under contract in Harvest Junction to ensure they are aware of the city’s plans and address any questions they may have about the project.”