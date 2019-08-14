Dry and hot Thursday; storm chances return Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few isolated storm chances on the northeast Plains near Interstate 76 on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Storms that do develop on the Plains could contain large hail and strong winds. Most places will stay dry Wednesday night.

Thursday will be a quiet and calm weather day in Colorado. High temperatures will climb to the low 90s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Storm chances will return Friday and Saturday but are not expected to be widespread.

High temperatures will fall to the upper 80s both days thanks to more cloud cover. Dry weather and temperatures in the 90s return on Sunday and last into next week.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.