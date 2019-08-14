× Denver police: One dead in motorcycle vs. SUV crash on West Colfax

DENVER — One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist and an SUV on West Colfax Avenue Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at Colfax’s intersection with Stuart Street, just south of Sloan’s Lake Park.

The Denver Police Department first tweeted about the crash shortly before 9 p.m.

At 10:12 p.m., DPD said the crash was fatal.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a Ford Edge.

As of 10:20 p.m., both Colfax and Stuart were shut down in the area.