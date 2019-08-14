× CU’s Ralphie the Buffalo makes Sports Illustrated All-Time greatest mascot list

ATHENS, Ga.– Sports Illustrated is celebrating college football’s 150th season by ranking the top 10 all-time greatest mascots, putting the University of Georgia’s bulldog in first place.

The magazine includes both real and costumed mascots in this week’s edition.

University of Colorado’s Ralphie the Buffalo checks in at number six on the list.

Here are some fun facts about Ralphie:

Ralphie has always been a female

Ralphie’s handlers are a team of varsity student athletes called Ralphie Handlers

There have been 5 different Ralphie’s over the years, starting in 1966

Here’s the Sports Illustrated top 10 list:

University of Georgia- Bulldog University of Oregon- Duck LSU- Mike the Tiger University of Texas- Bevo the longhorn bull Standford- Tree University of Colorado- Ralphie the Buffalo University of South Carolina- costumed gamecock named Cocky Western Kentucky- Big Red Syracuse- Orange Tennessee- bluetick coonhound named Smokey

The latest Georgia Bulldog is the 10th iteration of the mascot, which the magazine says has been a staple since 1956.