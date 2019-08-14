Colorado’s Best Kids – Big Idea Project Winners

An amazing team of students from Horizon High School won "The Most Inspiring Story" award from Big Idea Project. They competed with 650 other students in Colorado to identify a problem in their community and lead a positive solution.  See how these Colorado's Best Kids are impacting the special needs community.

