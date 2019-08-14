An amazing team of students from Horizon High School won "The Most Inspiring Story" award from Big Idea Project. They competed with 650 other students in Colorado to identify a problem in their community and lead a positive solution. See how these Colorado's Best Kids are impacting the special needs community.AlertMe
Colorado’s Best Kids – Big Idea Project Winners
-
Colorado’s Best Kids- Road to Rome
-
Gala for a Cure
-
Local teen falsely accused 4 times through Safe2Tell
-
Miss Amazing – Phoebe Kochis – “So You Think You Can Dance”
-
FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 announce partnership with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
-
-
Get Out this Summer
-
Littleton Church hosts fun family event for STEM students and parents
-
Denver teen who lost 6 loved ones to suicide now tours area to raise awareness
-
Captain Marvel DVD giveaway
-
Study finds more edible pot among Colorado teen users
-
-
College student unearths 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull
-
Construction on Hampden becoming a headache for small businesses
-
Parkland therapy dogs have their own special yearbook page