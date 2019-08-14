Colorado ranked third of 48 states for providing treatment for tobacco addiction

DENVER — Colorado ranked third out of 48 states for providing treatment for tobacco addiction, the leading cause of preventable death in the state, through a quitline, according to the North American Quitline Consortium.

According to a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado’s quitline enrollment has increased steadily since 2014.

“Between July 2017 and June 2018, more than 25,000 Coloradans enrolled in the Colorado QuitLine,” the news release stated. “The following year, more than 29,000 Coloradans enrolled. During this period, the number of 12- to 17-year-olds who enrolled in the program almost quadrupled.”

Smokers are more likely to succeed in their quitting efforts when they have support, according to the release.

“Our research shows that adults who get QuitLine coaching and medications have a seven-fold increase in quitting compared to people who try to quit without support,” said Thomas Ylioja, clinical services director of National Jewish Health, the academic hospital that operates the Colorado QuitLine.

More than 5,100 people die in Colorado each year due to smoking, according to the release.

Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death in Colorado, killing more than 5,100 people each year. Health care costs related to smoking add up to more than $654 per Colorado household per year. Helping smokers quit saves all Coloradans money on health care costs.

Quitline coaching services are available to anyone over the age of 12 trying to quit any tobacco product, including nicotine vape products. Free medications also are available to people over 18.

Go to the Colorado QuitLine website to enroll, or for more information.