Backpacks filled with school supplies donated to Denver kids in need

DENVER -- One-hundred backpacks filled with school supplies were donated to Denver children in need Wednesday.

The event was part of Jewish Family Service's "Lunchbox Express" program. It took place at East 13th Avenue and Xenia Street.

“It’s very important for kids to have all the supplies they need to feel like they are part of the group," said Shelley Hines with Jewish Family Service.

For families struggling to pay for basic necessities, school supplies can be unaffordable.

"The backpack gives that emotional need -- takes care of the emotional need, that support -- to feel like they are part of the crowd," said Hines.

Over the past few years, 12-year-old Hannah Kutnick has worked with friends and family to donate 400 loaded backpacks to Jewish Family Service as part of her bat mitzvah project.

“We buy all the supplies and the backpacks, and then friends come over to help pack them," Kutnick said.

Kutnick has raised more than $3,500 this year for a total of $8,100 over three years for the program.