Aurora Global Fest

Global Fest is the city of Aurora’s free annual celebration of international cultures, now in its sixth year, with a fun-filled day of music, dance, art and food from around the world. The event includes two stages of performances, food vendors with global flavors, a Parade of Nations, an International Fashion Show, an International Marketplace, activities for the whole family and more. One in five Aurora residents was born outside the United States, and Global Fest is an opportunity to showcase our differences while celebrating our diversity and what unites us as a city.

What: Global Fest

When (day and time): Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80012

Cost: Free admission; food, drinks and select activities/merchandise additional cost