AIDS Walk Colorado – Saturday – Aug. 17th

Posted 2:35 pm, August 14, 2019, by

AIDS Walk Colorado, The Rocky Mountain Region's oldest one-day HIV & AIDS fundraiser is taking place Saturday, Aug. 17th, at Cheesman Park in Denver.  Take part in The Festival for Life 5K Walk and Run, and enjoy incredible live music from bands like Meadow Mountain.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.