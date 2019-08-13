Yuma  man dies from Sturgis rally motorcycle crash

JOHNSON SIDING, S.D. — A Yuma man is the third motorcyclist to die from injuries suffered during this year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota.

Officials say 67-year-old Tony Weber crashed Friday near Johnson Siding. Weber lost control of his motorcycle while approaching a bridge, slid into a ditch and struck a barbed wire fence.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Weber died at a Rapid City hospital on Sunday. He was not wearing a helmet.

The 10-day rally wrapped up Sunday.

Four people died in crashes at last year’s rally. Another person died at this year’s rally from a suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

