Yo Yo Master

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Myles Gregory is a senior at Hinkley High School and is one of the top yo-yo competitor in the country.

Myles first became interested in learning yo-yo tricks when he was in 4th grade (9 years old). A yo-yo company did an assembly at his elementary school where he grew up in southern Idaho. Myles purchased a yo-yo at the assembly and immediately started practicing. He entered his first yo-yo competition in 2015 (a competition for the whole state of Idaho) and placed 3rd.

Myles placed 6th in the offstring division (4A) at the World competition in Cleveland, OH last week and was the highest-rated U.S. competitor in his division!