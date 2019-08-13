Weight of the World on Their Shoulders

It's not uncommon to see kids walking to and from school with their backpacks fully loaded. Dr. Jacob Fletcher with Well Beings Chiropractic Family Health says a heavier backpack will cause your child to bend forward in an attempt to support the weight on his or her back, rather than on the shoulders, by the straps.
Here are sine tips to avoiding future back issues:
- Urge your child to wear both shoulder straps. Lugging the backpack around by one strap can cause the disproportionate shift of weight to one side, leading to neck and muscle spasms, as well as low-back pain.
- The shoulder straps should be adjustable and padded so the backpack can be fitted to your child's body. Straps that are too loose can cause the backpack to dangle uncomfortably and cause spinal misalignment and pain.
- The backpack should never hang more than four inches below the waistline. A backpack that hangs too low increases the weight on the shoulders, causing your child to lean forward when walking.
- Bigger is not necessarily better. The more room there is in a backpack, the more your child will carry-and the heavier the backpack will be.