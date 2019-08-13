× Teachers learn how to ‘Stop the Bleed’

CENTENNIAL — The staff at Newton Middle School in Centennial received a valuable lesson on Tuesday about effective ways to respond to emergency situations.

Teachers (as well as other members of the school staff) attended a ‘Stop the Bleed’ course conducted by School Resource Officer Rob Dahlberg.

“Essentially [they learn] how to control bleeding in a traumatic injury,” Dahlberg said.

The concepts and techniques taught apply to gunshot wounds, stab wounds, as well as something as simple as a shop class accident.

“Going back to Columbine or Sandy Hook, a lot of victims probably would’ve lived had someone just known what to do,” Dahlberg added.

By using tourniquets and bandages, Dahlberg showed the staff how to effectively stop someone from losing too much blood.

“Basically what it does is it buys you time to get to a hospital,” Dahlberg said.

Newton Middle School is the only school in its area that has ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits in all of its teacher-trained classrooms.

“It’s not the most pleasant way to start the school year with staff, but we feel it gets them ready for any possible emergency in the school,” said James O’Tremba, Principal of Newton Middle School.

This is the second year staff members have been trained by Dahlberg.

For more information on the ‘Stop the Bleed’ program, click here.