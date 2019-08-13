Silver Leaf Mortgage – Reverse Mortgages

What is a Reverse Mortgage and what are some common myths that come along with it? An expert from Silver Leaf Mortgage came on the show to reveal the truth and to talk about the advantages. You will also find out who qualifies. Pick up your phone right now and call 720-458-4036 or look them up online at SilverLeafMortgages. If you call today and qualify for a reverse mortgage and complete the required counseling you will get $2,500 towards any of your home remodeling needs just mention Colorado's Best.AlertMe
