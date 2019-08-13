Rockies part ways with veteran catcher Chris Iannetta, call up Dom Nunez from Triple-A

DENVER– The Colorado Rockies have parted ways with veteran catcher, Chris Iannetta, according to the Rockies Major League Baseball writer, Thomas Harding.

According to Harding, the Rockies are calling up catching prospect Dom Nunez from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Iannetta started his career with the Rockies in 2006 and stayed until 2011. He went on to play for the Los Angeles Angels until 2015, the Seattle Mariners in 2016, the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and returned to the Rockies in 2018, according to baseball reference.

Iannetta is the Rockies leader for number of games as a catcher (820) and games started (579), according to Harding.