Rally held as community calls for independent investigation into shooting death of Colorado Springs teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo -- Dozens gathered outside the Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday morning for a press conference and rally. The group demanded answers after a police shooting that left a black teenager dead.

“CSPD, we do not trust you,” said Promise Lee, pastor at Relevant World Ministries, during the rally.

“We demand transparency,” one crowd member yelled.

With signs in hand and their voices amplified, a crowd stood in front of CSPD headquarters to send a message.

“If justice is not available to one of us, it is not available to any of us,” one woman said.

The rally was held in response to the shooting death of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey.

“That’s a picture of me and De’Von three years ago on his birthday,” said De’Von’s father, Greg Bailey.

His parents are leading the cause to get answers. In surveillance video, Bailey is seen dropping to the ground.

“What’s wrong is my son was shot in the back by law enforcement,” Bailey said.

CSPD said an officer shot Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun, but have not elaborated, citing a current investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey’s attorneys say he was shot at least four times.

“This is body cam footage. They looked at it probably that night. So, it’s available to be had. If they don’t turn it over – we draw a conclusion that they’re hiding it,” attorney Darold Killmer said.

CSPD said they anticipate releasing the body camera footage later this week. But attorneys argue the process right now has too many conflicts. They’re calling the Colorado Attorney General to take over the case.

“I’m here to tell you it can’t be done by El Paso County either. This is a hand right in the glove and they both move side by side,” Killmer said.

In a statement to FOX31, the El Paso County Sheriff spokeswoman said, “The Sheriff’s Office will investigate this case as it has the other 23 Officer Involved Shootings since the passing of Senate Bill 15-219, in accordance with Colorado Revised Statue 16-2.5-301."

Bailey’s family believes the shooting was unprovoked and won’t stop their quest until the body camera footage is made public.

“We have to fight for justice so no one else has to feel this pain of not seeing their child anymore,” said Bailey’s mother, Delisha Searcy.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they expect to be finished with their investigation at the end of the week and will turn the case over to the District Attorney for review.

The Bailey family has set up a GoFundMe page for donations for funeral arrangements.