Police searching for driver who hit, seriously injured boy near Green Valley Ranch

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a boy near Green Valley Ranch late last month.

On Tuesday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the hit-and-run occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on July 24. A boy was riding a bicycle near 19001 E. 58th Ave. when a tan or brown Jeep Liberty struck him, according to witnesses.

“The driver of the Jeep, described as a taller Hispanic male with short hair and a goatee, carried the juvenile home then left the scene,” a press release from Crime Stoppers stated.

The Jeep is similar to the one pictured below:

The boy was seriously injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.