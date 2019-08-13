Police searching for driver who hit, seriously injured boy near Green Valley Ranch

Posted 3:31 pm, August 13, 2019, by

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a boy near Green Valley Ranch late last month.

On Tuesday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the hit-and-run occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on July 24. A boy was riding a bicycle near 19001 E. 58th Ave. when a tan or brown Jeep Liberty struck him, according to witnesses.

“The driver of the Jeep, described as a taller Hispanic male with short hair and a goatee, carried the juvenile home then left the scene,” a press release from Crime Stoppers stated.

The Jeep is similar to the one pictured below:

Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The boy was seriously injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.