Mother of 14-year-old boy shot and killed in Stapleton says his death will not be in vain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On Tuesday evening, a vigil was held to remember Aiden Lawrence, a 14-year-old boy shot to death in Northfield Stapleton last week.

Lawrence was killed near East 54th Avenue and North Xenia Street about a block from Northfield High School around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the homicide.

His mother, Autumn Lawrence, is making a plea for the violence to stop.

She says Aiden was a wonderful big brother. He was known for his smile and loved his mom.

"Aiden was like my right-hand man. There’s nothing I can say -- he’s amazing. You could just tell in the way he would carry himself. He was a great kid," Autumn said.

Autumn says Aiden was supposed to be at his uncle’s house at the time of the homicide, but never made it.

"He wasn’t supposed to be out. This was not something I allowed. As soon as I came back from Taekwondo practice with the other boys, I noticed he was gone and I immediately asked him where he was," Autumn said.

She says Aiden had not followed her orders before. However, he was always trying to help others.

"As a community, we need to get together. There have been too many shootings. Too many shootings," Autumn said.

She said Aiden wanted to be a rapper.

Autumn is hoping someone with information will come forward.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is accepting tips at 720-913-7867. Tips can be made anonymously.