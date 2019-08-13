Monsoon remains on Vacation; Highs near 90 this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Monsoon remains on vacation. Only limited moisture remains across Colorado with small 10% chances of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Otherwise sunshine.

Front Range highs reach 89 today. Mountain highs in the 70s and 80s.

A similar forecast plays out on Wednesday.

Another 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms on Friday and Saturday. Otherwise lots of sunshine.

Sunday appears totally dry. Weekend highs 85-90. The normal high right now is 88.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.