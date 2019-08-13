Man killed over weekend in southeast Denver identified; homicide investigation opened

Posted 2:59 pm, August 13, 2019, by

DENVER — A man was killed during a disturbance in southeast Denver on Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of South Quebec Street about 8 p.m.

A man, identified as 28-year-old Cameron Miller, was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he died on Sunday.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and investigators are in contact with all involved parties, police said.

An autopsy was performed and the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the cause of death was blunt force injuries.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.682079 by -104.902860.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.