Man killed over weekend in southeast Denver identified; homicide investigation opened

DENVER — A man was killed during a disturbance in southeast Denver on Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of South Quebec Street about 8 p.m.

A man, identified as 28-year-old Cameron Miller, was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he died on Sunday.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and investigators are in contact with all involved parties, police said.

An autopsy was performed and the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the cause of death was blunt force injuries.