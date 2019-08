WOODLAND PARK, Colo.– On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Twitter that a black bear was struck by lightning on Monday night.

Lightning doesn't just kill people in Colorado. This tree in Woodland Park was struck by lighting late Monday night. Unfortunately, this old bear was in the tree. It died instantly. @COParksWildlife officer Tim Kroening estimates the bear weighed around 300 pounds. pic.twitter.com/LLSK5umxIo — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 13, 2019

CPW shared in a tweet that the bear died instantly. They estimate that the bear weighed around 300 pounds.

Lightning is extremely deadly in Colorado, not just for bears. Our state ranks 19th in the Nation with respect to the number of Cloud-to-Ground lightning flashes. We have a guide on some safety tips. You can find it here.