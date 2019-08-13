Denver International Airport ends contract with Great Hall developer

DENVER– Denver International Airport canceled the contract with the developer Great Hall, LLC on Tuesday.

The termination will be effective November 12, 2019, according to documents obtained by FOX31. That date is 90 days following the date of delivery of the Notice of Termination.

Denver International Airport is holding a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to provide an update on the Great Hall project underway in the Jeppesen Terminal.

Last month, FOX31 shared that the city and county of Denver is threatening to terminate its contract with the developers in charge of the massive renovation project at Denver International Airport.

According to documents obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2 last month, the city is threatening to end the agreement with Denver Great Hall, LLC due to a number of issues.

First, the document cites a fire the developer allegedly caused on June 20 in the construction work area.

“The fire was caused by Developer’s failure to take proper safety precautions for its hot demolition work,” the document states.

READ: DIA’s notice of non-compliance to Denver Great Hall LLC

The letter also accuses the developer of engaging in “unsafe and unprofessional construction practices that put its workers and airport passengers at risk.”

Additionally, the letter to Great Hall states that escalators have been out of commission for more than one month, which has disrupted airport activities.

The news comes after Great Hall publicly releasing a report citing how the project could be delayed until 2024 over a belief the current concrete at DIA lacks enough structural integrity to carry out the design plans for the airport’s renovation.

FOX31 previously reported how delays could cost more than $300 million.

Last month, Great Hall Partners sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2 via a public relations firm:

“We are disappointed by — and completely disagree with — the mischaracterizations and false allegations made in these letters. We have complied with all aspects of the Development Agreement, and are fully committed to continuing to ensure best practices in both safety and diversity. We are addressing these allegations directly with DEN and will continue to meet our obligations under the Agreement in order to deliver the project, which we believe is in the best interest of all parties.”