Colorado State Fair

Posted 1:07 pm, August 13, 2019, by

The Colorado State Fair and Rodeo has been a wonderful tradition in our state since 1869. You can join in on the fun August 23rd through September 2nd at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. For discounts and tickets go to ColoradoStateFair.com. You can also get discounts at Costco. Call them at 800-876-4567.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.