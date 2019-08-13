Cherry Creek School District in need of bus drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cherry Creek School District is looking to hire 15-20 bus drivers.

“So mechanics have been going out during the day and them coming back and working on buses at lunch," Superintendent Scott Siegfried of Cherry Creek Schools said. "So we need them to be full-time mechanics, so we’re still looking for about 15-20 bus drivers today.”

The district's shortage part of a nationwide trend over the last few years; many districts utilizing competitive hiring practices.

“They’re an important part, they’re the first person to great a student in the morning – the last person to say goodbye at the end of the day," Siegfried said. "So they’re an important part of who we are and are certainly valued in the Cherry Creek School District.”

The starting pay for bus drivers in the Cherry Creek district is $18.05 an hour. For more information, click here.