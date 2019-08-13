Big storms with tornadoes hit eastern Plains; Front Range to stay mostly dry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Big storms on the eastern Plains of Colorado will subside Tuesday night.

The Front Range will remain pretty dry, but there’s an off-chance of a storm popping up after sunset as the remnants of the eastern storms bump into the foothills.

Lows overnight will sink into the upper 50s.

The rest of the workweek looks to be business as usual for August. Plenty of sunshine will lead to afternoon highs between 85 and 90 degrees.

The afternoons will be punctuated with an isolated storm chance and lows around 60 degrees.

The weekend looks virtually identical. Highs draw slightly closer to 90 degrees, but it will remain relatively dry and seasonable.

