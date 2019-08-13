Arrests made in 2 fatal Denver shootings

DENVER — Two suspects have been arrested in separate fatal shootings over the past few days, the Denver Police Department said Tuesday.

On Monday night, police arrested Elliott McDuffie, 26, for investigation of first-degree murder and first-degree assault related to a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers responded about 1:50 a.m. to the 12400 block of East Albrook Drive in the Montbello neighborhood near Peoria Street and Interstate 70 on a ShotSpotter call.

Officers found two victims, who were both taken to Denver Health Medical Center.

A 23-year-old woman was later pronounced dead and a 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

It was one of four shootings in Denver in a span of less than 12 hours from Thursday night to Friday morning that left three people dead.

Police also said they arrested Sean Landrock, 25, for investigation of first-degree murder related to a fatal shooting on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to 8000 E. 12th Ave. near the Lowry neighborhood about 4:15 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Police then found a woman dead inside an apartment.

After obtaining a search warrant and investigating, police confirmed the woman was the victim of a shooting that appears to be domestic violence-related.

Investigators identified Landrock as the suspect, and he was found and taken into custody on Monday night.