19-year-old identified as victim in southwest Denver shooting

Posted 3:00 pm, August 13, 2019, by

DENVER — The man who was killed in a shooting in Denver’s Mar Lee neighborhood last week has been identified.

On Tuesday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the victim is 19-year-old Darrell Mitchell. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

About 6:20 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Denver Police Department responded to a shooting near West Colorado Avenue and South Meade Street.

Mitchell was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

DPD has not provided information about a suspect.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.