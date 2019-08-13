× 19-year-old identified as victim in southwest Denver shooting

DENVER — The man who was killed in a shooting in Denver’s Mar Lee neighborhood last week has been identified.

On Tuesday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the victim is 19-year-old Darrell Mitchell. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

About 6:20 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Denver Police Department responded to a shooting near West Colorado Avenue and South Meade Street.

Mitchell was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

DPD has not provided information about a suspect.