$15,000 reward offered in disappearance of Aurora teen LaShaya Stine
AURORA, Colo.– Lashaya Stine was last seen at 2:30 a.m. near Peoria Street and Montview Boulevard on July 15, 2016. She was 16 years old at the time.
Officers have spent thousands of hours running down tips from across the country, and they still don’t know what happened to Stine.
On Tuesday, the Aurora Police Department shared a new post on Twitter asking for new tips and information. They also created an image of what Lashaya may look like today at 19-years-old. A $15,000 reward is being offered for eligible tips.
Last month, the Aurora Police Department shared a Facebook post saying, “It’s disheartening to realize nearly three years ago as a community we began our efforts to #FindLaShaya…If you, or anyone you know, has any information about LaShaya’s whereabouts, or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance please call us. You can remain anonymous by reaching out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward.”
If you have any tips or information, you can call 303-739-6165.