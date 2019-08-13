× $15,000 reward offered in disappearance of Aurora teen LaShaya Stine

AURORA, Colo.– Lashaya Stine was last seen at 2:30 a.m. near Peoria Street and Montview Boulevard on July 15, 2016. She was 16 years old at the time.

Officers have spent thousands of hours running down tips from across the country, and they still don’t know what happened to Stine.

On Tuesday, the Aurora Police Department shared a new post on Twitter asking for new tips and information. They also created an image of what Lashaya may look like today at 19-years-old. A $15,000 reward is being offered for eligible tips.

#FindingLaShaya In partnership w/@FBI & @CrimeStoppersCO we continue to ask for your help w/info on #LashayaStine who went missing 3 yrs ago at 16. The image is what she may look like today at 19 years old. There is a 💰$15k💰 reward for eligible tips.

☎️ 3037396165 with tips. pic.twitter.com/0NpXWdWo6R — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 13, 2019

Last month, the Aurora Police Department shared a Facebook post saying, “It’s disheartening to realize nearly three years ago as a community we began our efforts to #FindLaShaya…If you, or anyone you know, has any information about LaShaya’s whereabouts, or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance please call us. You can remain anonymous by reaching out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward.”

If you have any tips or information, you can call 303-739-6165.