Westminster building new ‘downtown’ district; hopes to attract residents, businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The trend of living, working and playing in the same place continues in Colorado. The latest project is called Downtown Westminster, which is being built where the Westminster Mall used to be located near the U.S. 36 and Sheridan Boulevard interchange.

"The demographics of our society are changing very quickly and people are really wanting to do everything in one place," said Jody Andrews, Westminster deputy city manager.

Similar districts have become popular destinations in other parts of the Denver area. Examples include Belmar in Lakewood and The Streets at Southglenn in Centennial.

"The city bought up a lot of the mall lands in 2010 -- over 100 acres -- and that’s the journey this city has been on with this location," said Andrews.

That journey will eventually cost around $1 billion and up to 20 years to complete.

"Ultimately, in Downtown Westminster, we’re going to see up to 5,000 people living here. You can see dozens of retail operations, from restaurants to coffee shops, yoga studios, bike shops," Andrews said.

City planners say the idea is to let Downtown Westminster grow organically.