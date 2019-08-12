Warning lights to be installed at Adams County road crossing where cyclist was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Warning lights will be installed at a road crossing in Adams County after a cyclist was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted both the city of Thornton and Adams County’s Street Department to see what was being done to try to prevent another tragedy from happening at the same location in the 9800 block of McKay Road.

The cyclist was struck on a section of the Platte River Trail. Many people who use the trail say vehicles often do not slow down or stop for trail users.

"Nobody stops," said cyclist Lance Sugiyama of north Denver. "It's the most interesting part of my 16-mile ride."

Currently, there are only a few signs indicating that there is a crossing.

There used to be flashing lights attached to signage. However, when the crossing was relocated following flood damage, the flashing lights were not replaced at the crossing's new location.

This section of the Platte River Trail is immediately adjacent to Thornton city limits in unincorporated Adams County.

Thornton engineer Darrell Alston said the city has offered to lend flashing lights to Adams County while the county works on a long-term approach that will augment visibility.

Alston said the lights will capture the drivers' attention and cause them to take notice of the crosswalk.

An Adams County spokesperson says the signs should be up later this week or early next week.