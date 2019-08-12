The Fairy Gutmother on Healthy Back to School Lunches

Posted 10:58 am, August 12, 2019, by

It's back to school time and that's also when parents ask almost daily, "what's for lunch?" Carley Smith, our very own Fairy Gutmother is here to share a few healthy lunchbox ideas and how to keep our little one's immune systems up through food.

Here's the recipe for the Kombucha Gummy Bears:

  1. Blend frozen fruit with kombucha until well combined.
  2. Pour mixture into saucepan and heat on lowest temperature possible. Be careful not to bring to a boil here as you do not want to destroy health benefits of kombucha.
  3. Add gelatin 1TBS at a time and whisk until combined.
  4. Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool slightly, then add MCT oil and mix well.
  5. Pour sauce into ramekins. It is helpful to have ramekins on a cookie sheet so that they are easy to transport to the fridge.
  6. Place ramekins in fridge for about 30 minutes to 1 hour until firm.
  7. Gently pop out the molds and enjoy!
AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.