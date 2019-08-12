The Fairy Gutmother on Healthy Back to School Lunches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's back to school time and that's also when parents ask almost daily, "what's for lunch?" Carley Smith, our very own Fairy Gutmother is here to share a few healthy lunchbox ideas and how to keep our little one's immune systems up through food.

Here's the recipe for the Kombucha Gummy Bears:

1C frozen blackberries

1C gingerberry kombucha

4TBS grass-fed gelatin

1-2TBSMCT Oil