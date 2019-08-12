Temperatures stay hot this week with mostly dry conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a quiet week of weather ahead along the Front Range.

The monsoon moisture from over the weekend has shut off with high pressure shifting west. This will bring sunny and hot weather to Colorado for the next several days.

High temperatures will be right at or above the average of 88 degrees in Denver for the next week.

Tuesday's highs will reach about 89 degrees on the Front Range with mostly sunny skies and only a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Most places will stay dry all day.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 90s by Wednesday and will stay in the low 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The chances for rain are small this week with each day having at or below a 10% chance to see a storm.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.