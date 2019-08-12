Search called off for bear that hiker said chased his dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Red Rocks Canyon Open Space has reopened after a closure prompted by a hiker’s claims last week that a bear showed no fear and chased his dog from one of the Colorado Springs trails.

The Gazette reported that the man was hiking Thursday with his two dogs in the Red Rock Canyon Open Space when a bear approached.

The man told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials that he kicked the bear in the head and threw rocks until it retreated.

Wildlife officials said at the time the trails were closed that a U.S. Department of Agriculture team would assist them in tracking the bear.

They planned to euthanize the animal for public safety but later called off the search and removed all traps, a spokesperson for the city said Monday.

The city didn’t say why they halted the search.