Wrong-way scooter rider hit by driver in Highland neighborhood dies

DENVER — A rider on a scooter who was hit by a driver going the wrong way on a street in the Highland neighborhood more than a week ago has died, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

It’s believed it’s the first time a rider on a stand-up rental scooter has died in Denver in the year-plus since the motorized vehicles were introduced into the city.

The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 2800 block of West 32nd Avenue.

Police said the rider was going eastbound in the westbound lane of West 32nd Avenue when he entered the road and was hit by the vehicle going westbound.

The rider from the scooter was taken to a hospital with serious bodily injuries. The male died Friday night, but police did not announce it until Monday morning.

Police said it was not a hit-and-run crash no one is being charged in the crash.

The names and ages of the person who died and the driver were not released.