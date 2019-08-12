Rockies’ 2020 schedule announced; home opener on April 3

DENVER — The Rockies and Major League Baseball announced the 162-game schedule for the 2020 season on Monday.

The Rockies will open on the road on March 26 against the San Diego Padres for a four-game series, then play a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on March 30 to April 1.

After an off day, the Rockies will open their home season at Coors Field at 2:10 p.m. on April 3 against the Padres.

The schedule includes home games on Mother’s Day (May 10 against the Cincinnati Reds), Memorial Day (May 25 against the Dodgers), Father’s Day (June 21 against the Padres), Independence Day (July 4 against the San Francisco Giants) and Labor Day (Sept. 7 against the Chicago Cubs).

Fireworks shows will be held after games on July 3, July 4 and Sept. 25.

The schedule includes games against all five American League Central Division teams as well as the Texas Rangers of the American League West.

The Rangers, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians will play at Coors Field next year.

The season will end with a six-game homestand against the Dodgers (Sept. 22-24) and Arizona Diamondbacks (Sept. 25-27).