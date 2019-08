× Nuggets release 2019-2020 schedule

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets released the game schedule for the 2019-2020 season Monday.

The first game will be against the Trail Blazers in Portland on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The first home game will take place on Friday, Oct. 25 against the Phoenix Suns.

Seventeen games are set to be aired nationwide, including the Oct. 23 game in Portland.

Ready to let the nation know what #MileHighBasketball is all about! pic.twitter.com/eqH3xaMJls — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 12, 2019

The entire schedule for the upcoming season can be viewed on the NBA website.