MSU Denver says no connection between employee cancers, West Classroom building

DENVER– A release sent out on Monday morning from MSU Denver revealed that no connection was found between cancers identified in MSU Denver employees and the West Classroom building.

Based on visual observation, direct-reading meter monitoring and analytical results, the environmental parameters were within the typical ranges for occupied office buildings and well below the applicable regulatory limits.

According to the release, MSU Denver and Auraria Higher Education Center received test results from two independent companies.

The results will be shared during a town hall meeting at King Center concert hall at 3 p.m. Monday. FOX31 will livestream the meeting in the app.

The full results of the investigation will also be posted here.