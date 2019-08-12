Monsoon goes on Vacation; Warmer, drier this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Monsoon takes a vacation this week. That means lower chances of afternoon t-storms across Colorado.

Expect sunshine today from the Mountains to the Plains with small 10% chances or less of afternoon t-storms.

Highs reach 88 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The Mountains reach the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday-Friday looks similar with sunshine and minimal 10% chances of afternoon t-storms. Highs around 90.

The normal high right now is 88.

Saturday-Sunday start sunny with small 10% chances of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the low 90s.

