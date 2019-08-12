Memorial service held for Greeley girl after remains found 35 years since disappearance

Jonelle Matthews is seen in this photo distributed after she disappeared Dec. 20, 1984 at the age of 12.

GREELEY, Colo. — Hundreds gathered in a Greeley church to remember a 12-year-old girl, whose remains were found last month more than three decades after her disappearance.

The Greeley Tribune reports the memorial service Sunday for Jonelle Matthews brought family, friends and former classmates together in Greeley.

Former classmate Ann Dickinson says the service aimed to recognize closure.

Jonelle went missing in December 1984 shortly after performing in a Christmas concert with the Franklin Middle School honor choir.

Construction workers found her remains last month in rural Weld County.

Police are continuing to investigate her disappearance and death.

