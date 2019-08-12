Man who died following Denver scooter crash was visiting from Montana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The friends of a man who died following an electric scooter crash in the Highlands say he was visiting Denver from Montana.

Friends of Cameron Hagan, 26, say he planned to visit a Colorado Rapids soccer game and attend a concert with a friend. But on Aug. 4, he rode a scooter into an oncoming car and never recovered, according to police.

“He was a great guy,” said Lexie Flynn, who said she was one of Hagan's closest friends. “He cared hard and he loved hard for the people in his life. He never wanted anyone to feel alone or in pain."

Flynn had a message for the public about Hagan.

“Please let everyone know that he was very much loved and will be very much miss(ed)," she said.

Hagan was the first person to die on an electric scooter in Denver since they arrived in the city last year.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers requested data from the Denver Police Department and found 51 scooter crashes for which the police took a report since June 2018. Nearly half involved another motor vehicle.

Hagan’s crash occurred in the Highlands, near West 32nd Avenue and North Eliot Street. However, most accidents seem to be concentrated in the LoDo and downtown area.

Police said Hagan was traveling eastbound in a westbound lane when he “rode directly in front of” an oncoming car.

Neighbors told FOX31 the crash destroyed Hagan’s scooter.

“The scooter was really mangled,” said Suzanne Curran, who lives near the crash site. “It was just snapped in half, pretty much.”

Russ Curran said Hagan had been thrown from the scooter to the other side of the road.

“I feel horrible for him and his family and for the gal (who struck him),” he said.

“I really don’t know what I’m going to do now that he’s gone,” said Flynn. “All of his friends and family are truly heartbroken because of this.”

Lori Jane Gliha wrote this report.