Denver police investigating homicide near Lowry

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are investigating a homicide in the 8000 block of East 12th Avenue.

The address is home to the Advenir at Lowry apartment complex.

Officers responded to the area about 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The victim is a woman. DPD did not say how the woman is believed to have died. Her age and name have not been released.

Police have not yet provided information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.