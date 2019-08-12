× Car crashes into home in Centennial causing significant damage

CENTENNIAL, Colo.– On Monday morning a car crashed into a home at 7231 South Franklin Street in Centennial causing significant damage.

According to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue no one was injured in the crash.

South Metro Firefighters are on scene of a non-injury car vs. house accident at 7231 S. Franklin St. in Centennial. The SMFR Technical Rescue Team is evaluating the structure and the need for stabilization. No fire, no natural gas or electrical problems identified. pic.twitter.com/dBE5LH6O81 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 12, 2019

The South Metro Fire Rescue Technical Rescue team is currently evaluating the structure and the need for stabilization, according to the tweet.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Please check back for updates to this story.