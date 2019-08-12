× Brighton mayor will face recall election following petition effort

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Mayor Ken Kreutzer will face a recall election after petitioners gathered enough valid signatures, the city clerk confirmed Monday.

Kreutzer has been criticized following the firing of City Manager Philip Rodriguez.

Critics believe Rodriguez was let go because he uncovered $70 million in unused water money last fall, allegedly collected by overcharging taxpayers’ water bills. Some blame Kreutzer and members of council for trying to cover up the alleged overcharges.

However, Kreutzer says Rodriguez was fired for a personnel issue.

There is no word yet on when the city plans to hold a recall election.

Supporters of the recall effort want the election to take place as soon as possible, but suspect the city might try to delay the vote until November.